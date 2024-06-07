Sniper Elite 4 launching on iPhone iPad and macOS in 2024

Rebellion, a successful independent video game developer and publisher, has announced that its popular tactical shooter, Sniper Elite 4, will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac this holiday season. This move brings one of the most beloved entries in the sharpshooter series to a broader audience, leveraging the powerful capabilities of Apple devices.

Enhanced Features for a Superior Gaming Experience

Sniper Elite 4 is set to take full advantage of Apple’s hardware, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later. With features like MetalFX Upscaling, the game promises impressive performance and incredibly responsive gameplay. Players can also enjoy the original full single-player campaign across their Apple devices, thanks to Universal Purchase and cross-progression support.

Key Takeaways Sniper Elite 4 is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac this holiday season.

Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with the M1 chip or later.

Supports a wide range of external controllers, and intuitive touch controls.

Features MetalFX Upscaling for enhanced performance and responsive gameplay.

Supports Universal Purchase and cross-progression for seamless play across Apple devices.

Set in 1943 Italy, featuring expansive maps and tactical gameplay.

Includes genre-leading sniping, X-Ray kill cam, and iconic WW2 weaponry.

Sniper Elite 4 is a tactical shooter game that emphasizes stealth, precision, and strategy. Players assume the role of Karl Fairburne, an elite marksman navigating the Italian front during World War II. The game’s open-ended levels allow for diverse approaches, encouraging players to utilize stealth and environmental tactics to complete objectives. As well as supporting a wide range of external controllers, you can play directly on your Apple device with intuitive touch controls.

The core gameplay revolves around sniping, with realistic ballistics that consider factors like wind, gravity, and heart rate. Players must find optimal vantage points, often requiring careful exploration and enemy reconnaissance. The game’s signature X-ray kill cam provides visceral feedback, showing the anatomical impact of successful shots.

Stealth mechanics are crucial; players can use silenced weapons, distractions, and environmental hazards to remain undetected. The AI responds dynamically to threats, requiring players to adapt and improvise. Combat isn’t limited to long-range engagements; players must also engage in close-quarters combat and use traps and explosives strategically.

Pricing and Availability

Sniper Elite 4 will be available for purchase on the Apple App Store this holiday season. Pricing details are yet to be announced, but players can expect competitive rates in line with other premium mobile games. The game will support Universal Purchase, allowing players to buy it once and play across all compatible Apple devices. Stay tuned to sniper.com for the latest updates on pricing and availability.

Additional Features and Gameplay

Sniper Elite 4 continues the series’ heritage of thrilling World War Two action, taking players to the lush Mediterranean landscapes of Italy in 1943. The game combines emergent stealth action with unrivaled sniping freedom in massive maps brimming with tactical possibilities. Players can look forward to:

Advanced, authentic ballistics for genre-leading sniping.

Expansive campaign maps offering boundless strategy.

Trademark X-Ray kill cam, including melee and explosive takedowns.

Iconic WW2 weaponry: sniper rifles, pistols, SMGs, traps, grenades, and more.

Upgrade and customize skills and weaponry as you progress.

Tactical traversal mechanics: climb, hang, shimmy, and leap across maps.

For those interested in other areas, Rebellion’s commitment to delivering thrilling experiences extends beyond Sniper Elite 4. The company continues to innovate in the gaming industry, offering a variety of titles that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of tactical shooters or other genres, there’s always something exciting on the horizon from Rebellion.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals