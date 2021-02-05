Sneature trainer made from knitted dog hair is fully compostable

A unique compostable trainer has been created by German designer Emilie Burfeind, taking the form of a sock sneaker with a mushroom mycelium sole with a knitted upper made from dog hair. The Sneature trainer consists of only three bio-based, renewable materials, rather than the 8 to 12 different components such as nylon and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam and more petroleum-based products used to create more traditional trainers.

“”Because of their complicated structure and the different materials they are made of, it’s almost impossible to disassemble and recycle conventional sneakers,” – “So I wanted to design a sneaker that is made of as few components as possible and remains biodegradable after use.””

Constructed from dog care that would normally be discarded after grooming, Burfeind crowd source the materials needed to construct the prototypes from dog owners by Berlin start-up Modus Intarsia. The Sneature was created as part of Burfeind’s studies at the Offenbach University of Art and Design, from which she graduated last year.

“”In Germany alone, 80 tonnes of this raw material are discarded every year,” – “Compared to animals that are bred and kept solely for fibre production, the domesticated keeping of dogs is no additional burden on the environment but a resource that exists anyway.””

“”Using 3D knitting technology enables me to create an extremely diversified design via the programming of each individual stitch,” said Burfeind. “The knit can be manipulated so that it is softer or firmer in some areas, more breathable or more elastic in others.””

Source : Dezeen : Sneature trainer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals