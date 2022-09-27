Smile horror film starring Sosie Bacon premiers September 30th

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for its upcoming new horror film Smile which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide later this month from September 30, 2022 onwards. Tickets are now available to purchase from theatres in your area and the trailer embedded below provides a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline.

Smile horror film

Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn and Rob Morgan and has been written and directed by Parker Finn and is his feature film debut.

“After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

“Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins said that Smile was originally slated for a streaming release on Paramount+, but the studio eventually decided to release the film theatrically because of strong results from test screenings.”

Source : PP



