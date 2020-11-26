Pro1 X smartphone with physical keyboard passes $500,000 via Indiegogo

If you are searching for a smartphone with a physical keyboard you may be interested in the Pro1 X smartphone, a device capable of running a number of different operating systems including Android, Ubuntu, Lineage and more. Launched by Indiegogo earlier this month the campaign has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 850 backers with still 16 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $679 or £507, offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Pro1 X Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Pro1 X project review the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In partnership with XDA (one of the largest online tech communities) we present the Pro1-X; the smartphone that gives you control. Control over your data, control over your privacy, and choice over your software. For the first time, a high spec smartphone with your choice of Android, Lineage OS or Ubuntu Touch OS out of the box. “

“The unique design of the Pro1-X combines a modern touchscreen smartphone with the added functionality of a full landscape physical keyboard. Users can experience the best of both physical and virtual keyboards, integrated into one slim, elegant and beautifully crafted device.We’ve increased the RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB) to give users the best Lineage and Ubuntu Touch experience imaginable, and we didn’t stop there… The Pro1-X comes with a special edition Sapphire Blue housing. Function really has never looked so stylish.”

Privacy and security are more important than ever and XDA users are renowned for going beyond the traditional smartphone experience. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Pro1 X crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals