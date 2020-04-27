The Smart Wallet from $39

A compact smart wallet available in a range of colours has been launched via Kickstarter this month offering a wealth of features in a form factor five times smaller than a traditional wallet. Earlybird pledges are available from $39 or roughly £32 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Its designers Holt Evans and Radu Zarnescu explain more about the inspiration behind the wallet and some of its features.

“We are known for our Smart Belts that have been among the most successful projects on Kickstarter. We make everyday items much better than people can imagine. Now, the wallet. It’s conceived as a wallet that eliminates wallets. The content of your regular wallet fits into this tiny thing, equipped with a pull tab to get the cards out easily, is RFID protected to prevent theft, includes a multitool and key clip. It also has an elastic strap so it can also hold bigger stuff and is made of real vegetable tanned leather, the best type of leather. What it eliminates is that bulge in your pocket and the weight. What it affords is more freedom.”

“Because this wallet is card sized, why not add a card sized multi tool. Why not make it ultra versatile if we can. So we did. And we tested things for a couple of months. Actually saves quite a lot of time. Counting the time you spend looking for the screwdriver or a knife edge, a bottle opener, a small wrench or a ruler, it makes sense to keep it with you although you can leave it at home also. Why not a cool aluminum carabiner to attach your keys to the wallet or attach the wallet to your pants or something else. The elastic strap is one of the most useful features of The Smart Wallet. No room in it for what you want to carry, no problem, attach it with the elastic strap. Don’t waste time looking for that one item everywhere, have all items in one package. Efficient and versatile.”

Source : Kickstarter

