FLEX smart organizer, notebook and planner hits Kickstarter

The FLEX smart organizer has been designed to provide a number of functions in one easy to carry notebook complete with integral elastic band organiser allowing you to keep your favourite pen, smart phone and other essentials close at hand. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the planner, notebook and organiser created to help you “unleash your creativity”.

Early bird pledges are available from €39 or roughly £35 and worldwide shipping to certain countries is expected to take place during September 2020. The smart organiser has been “designed for those who think that their office is the world”.

“With Beblau creative notebook we have achieved the the perfect balance of freedom and structure to help you get things done. The subtle dot grid is almost invisible when you are sketching creatively, but become a key aid for UI (user interface) design, storyboarding or simply writing or doing charts. “

“We will work together with “WE FOREST”, an NGO specialized in restoring the world’s forests. Through them, we will be able to certify the trees will be planted and grown (grow trees through methods such as assisted natural regeneration). They work with independent auditors and webmaps that show exactly where the trees will be located. We are very aware of the crucial moment that nature is going through on our planet, and we want to contribute to fight global warming. Help us contribute reforest the planet!”

Source : Kickstarter

