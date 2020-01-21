We have a great deal on the Smart Nora: Revolutionary Contact-Free Snoring Solution in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

Smart Nora is a contact-free snoring solution with a unique design that allows users to keep using their favorite pillow, and sleep in any position. Snoring is the result of our airways collapsing as the upper throat muscles relax during sleep. Equipped with a smart sensor, when Smart Nora detects the earliest sounds of snoring, it gently and slowly moves your pillow with incremental inflation and deflation, to restore natural breathing without disturbing the sleep of the snorer or their partner. This slight movement stimulates the relaxed throat muscles and as a result, the airway assumes its natural position, allowing you to breathe normally once again. You can use this device with your favorite pillow, sleep in any position; and it’s silent, with a portable case for travel. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Detects early sounds of snoring

Creates gentle movement by inflating the pad under the pillow

Stimulates the throat muscles, allowing natural breathing

Reduced snoring without waking you up or causing discomfort

Specs Materials: plastic, fabric

Product dimensions: 10.06″L x 4.57″W x 7.25″H

Global power compatibility: 110-240V

Contact-free

Lets you sleep in any position

Silent operation

Expander is inflated by air, no embedded electronics

Fits any pillow

Rechargeable Batteries

30-minute delay option: standby if you go to bed but not ready to sleep right away

Adjustable to level of sensitivity to snoring + amount of motion in pillow

Only intended for snoring

Distributed under FDA-confirmed enforcement discretion

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Smart Nora: Revolutionary Contact-Free Snoring Solution over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals