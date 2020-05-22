Raspberry Pi touchscreen smart mirror complete with facial recognition

Using a Raspberry Pi 4 model B and the official Raspberry Pi camera module version 2, Eben Kouao has created a fantastic touchscreen smart mirror complete with facial recognition system. watch the demonstration video below to see the touchscreen smart mirror complete with artificial intelligence and action all powered by the small yet powerful Raspberry Pi mini PC.

“The term Smart Mirrors could easily be dismissed as a Science Fiction fantasy. I mean, the idea of Magic Mirrors that displays useful information to the user does sound quite far-fetched. But what if I told you that we could make a Touchscreen Smart Mirror that could do precisely that and more. Imagine a Smart mirror that could work as a central touchscreen interface for your home to control smart home appliances, provide the latest news, stocks, and features Face recognition.

Well, this is possible! In this article, you’re going to find out how. This project aims to build a touch screen smart mirror that is built on the back of the MagicMirror platform. We like to call this Smart Mirror AI (SMAI).”

the project has been classified as an intermediate skill level build which will take approximately seven hours. If you’re interested in learning more building your very own touchscreen smart mirror jump over to the Hackster.io website and project page by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

