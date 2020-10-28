Hugolog smart lock easily upgrades your existing locks with smart features

The Hugolog smart lock provides an easy way for you to upgrade your existing deadbolt with smart features, including the ability to open and lock your door directly from your smartphone. The Hugolog lock automatically recognizes the Bluetooth signal from your phone or mobile device and unlocks the door for you, your friends or family members.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $54 or £42, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Hugolog Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Hugolog project view the promotional video below.

“Hugolog quickly and easily unlocks the door in seconds using multiple convenient methods. Hugolog nailed it perfectly! Use a simple single mobile app touch, PIN code on the keypad or your original key, your call! With universal compatibility with the most U.S. standard doors, Hugolog sets you free from any superfluous thinking. No need for replacing the existing deadbolt or keys.”

“Need to get inside without any keys or phone? No problem. Using smart interaction between the Bluetooth digital touchpad integrated with built-in doorbell and key lock: just tap tap and come on in! Every entry method is fast and worry-free. Family password and 20+ visitor passwords with Anti-Peek PIN featuring a random code string entered before or after the real PIN are specially designed for enhanced home security!”

The Hugolog has been designed to be incredibly strong and features AES 128-bit encryption, together with inefficient battery offering low-level power alerts, geo-fencing, Bluetooth 5.0 support and more. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Hugolog crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

