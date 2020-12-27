Ultraloq Lever 4-in-1 encrypted smart lock

The Ultraloq Lever is a new 4-in-1 smart lock, designed to provide the most advanced smart door handle with keyless and phone less entry system currently available. Launched via Indiegogo over 850 backers have helped the project raise over $150,000 still six days remaining. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart lock and its features.

“Ultraloq Lever is the most secure, and the most versatile smart door handle with keyless & phoneless entry ever created. The Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely. .2nd Gen fingerprint sensor. Instant recognition under 0.3 seconds, and improved performance in cold weather areas when the finger is dry, and other scanners fail.”

“All communications are encrypted using secure 128-bit AES via an embedded hardware coprocessor. The second layer of protection is the Dynamic Key. This key code is randomized for every single data transfer. Even if somebody were able to capture the AES encrypted data, the Dynamic Key protection would make it impossible for them to unlock your door.”

Features of Ultraloq Lever include :

– Get smart notifications when someone unlocks your door. With the Ultraloq Bridge.

– Share temporary access and monitor from anywhere in the world. With the Ultraloq Bridge.

– Set a time for the Lever to automatically lock after the door is closed.

– With a push of a button, you can keep the door open when having people over or keeping a space open at certain times.

– User friendly voice guide will walk you through the whole programming process and give you low battery alerts.

Ultraloq Lever is designed to fit any US standard interior and exterior door with a single hole prep. The simple installation takes minutes and only four screws. No wiring and no drilling.

Source: Indiegogo

