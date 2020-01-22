Oaks 3 smart lock and keyless deadbolt

Oaks Smart Lock 3 is a ANSI Grade 2 Certified Deadbolt designed to offer superior security for your premises, while still allowing you to provide access remotely using the companion smartphone application available for both Android and iOS devices. Launched via Kickstarter this month, early bird pledges are available from $129 offering a 35% saving off the recommended retail price of $199, saving you $70. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart lock and it’s features.

Features of the Oaks Smart Lock 3 include :

– Say goodbye to keys and hello to codes! The Oaks Smart Lock 3 is a great solution for both Consumers and Enterprises.

– Homeowners can easily and safely provide temporary access for guests and more. Vacation Rental owners can share digital access for guests to enjoy no-key, hassle-free access throughout the duration of their stay.

– The Oaks Smart Lock 3 integrates with Rently’s Self-Touring Tech via the Oaks API. Property managers can schedule Self-Guided Tours for prospective renters after work hours and on weekends to lease properties and units faster!

– Oaks Smart Lock 3 is a ANSI Grade 2 Certified Deadbolt and recently won the Good Design Award 2019 and the Contemporary Good Design Award (CGD) 2019 for brilliant Product Design and Quality.

– You can easily track who accesses your lock via the Oaks Home App.

– You will also receive an instant notification on your phone each time anyone unlocks the door via the Oaks Home App.

“The Oaks Home App allows you to generate digital access and share it with your guests for the duration of their visit. The auto-lock sensor automatically locks the door once they leave the property. Use the Oaks FOB (Smart Key) to provide access to anyone who does not own a smartphone. Pair a FOB to your Oaks 3 via the Oaks Home App. “

Source: Kickstarter

