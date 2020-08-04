io Lighting next-generation smart lighting system hits Kickstarter

If you are considering updating your home or office with smart lighting controllable from your smart phone and personal assistants. You may be interested to know that io Lighting is currently running a crowdfunding campaign for its next-generation smart lighting system offering a variety of features including smokes detection, light sensor, motion sensor, remote updating and voice control or without needing an additional hub.

“Meet IO Lighting Dimmable Wi-Fi Mesh Smart LED Bulb. The next-gen smart lighting system designed to make your life lighter and smarter. One of the easiest ways to dive into smart home technology is with IO smart light bulbs. If you’re looking to smarten up your home but don’t know where to start, consider installing a IO Smart Wi-Fi LED. At $49, this affordable smart bulb can be installed in any standard E26 socket, connects directly to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled with your phone or voice, without the need for a hub. Free IO APP is available for both iOS and Android devices. With this app you can manage you lights by smart phone or tablet, including adjusting brightness, setting schedules and scenes!”

“Purchasing the S series device, a client receives the “foundation” for the further construction of his/her smart home, connecting cheaper E & A devices. When E & A devices are connected to S one; E & A bulbs can perform S series bulb functions. Thus, there is no need to buy more expensive device controllers. ONE IS ENOUGH!”

Source : Kickstarter

