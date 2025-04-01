Smart Laundry Evolved: Samsung Introduces Bespoke AI Vented Combo

Samsung has once again redefined home appliances with the introduction of the Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo, an all-in-one washer and dryer designed to simplify and elevate the laundry experience. This innovative appliance combines advanced AI technology with a sleek, space-saving design, making it a perfect fit for modern homes. The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo not only streamlines the laundry process but also offers a range of features that cater to the diverse needs of households.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo eliminates the need to transfer clothes between machines, offering a seamless wash-to-dry process in just 68 minutes using the Super Speed cycle. With a spacious 5.3 cu. ft. drum, it accommodates larger loads, saving time and effort. Its vented design ensures efficient drying by using an internal heater and fan to remove moisture effectively. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who require quick and thorough drying, such as families with active lifestyles or individuals with limited time for laundry tasks.

Effortless Operation with AI Technology

This innovative appliance is equipped with a 7-inch AI Home touchscreen for intuitive control and voice command capabilities for hands-free operation. Samsung’s AI Opti Wash & Dry™ technology takes the guesswork out of laundry by detecting soil levels and fabric types and automatically adjusting settings for optimal results. This intelligent feature ensures that clothes are treated with the appropriate care, minimizing wear and tear while delivering exceptional cleaning performance.

Additionally, the Flex Auto Dispense System simplifies detergent and fabric softener usage, while the Auto Open Door feature prevents musty odors by allowing moisture to evaporate after drying. These thoughtful additions demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to providing practical solutions that enhance the user experience and promote a healthier living environment.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo is not only designed for convenience but also with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind. This ENERGY STAR®-certified appliance features an AI Energy Mode that optimizes energy consumption based on usage patterns and environmental factors. By reducing energy waste and promoting eco-friendly practices, Samsung aims to contribute to a greener future while helping consumers save on utility costs.

Furthermore, the Less Microfiber™ cycle addresses the growing concern of microfiber pollution in waterways. This innovative cycle effectively filters out microfibers released from clothing during the washing process, preventing them from entering the environment. By incorporating this feature, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship and provides consumers with a responsible laundry solution.

Pricing and Availability

The Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo is available for pre-order in the U.S. in two premium finishes: Dark Steel and Brushed Black. Canadian consumers can purchase the Brushed Black model, while the Dark Steel version will be available in Mexico. For those who prefer a ventless option, the Bespoke AI Laundry Ventless Combo with Heat Pump is also available in Dark Steel. The vented model is expected to launch in Canada and Mexico in the second quarter of 2025.

Specifications

Model: Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo

Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo Capacity: 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity drum

5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity drum Cycle Time: 68 minutes (Super Speed cycle)

68 minutes (Super Speed cycle) Technology: AI Opti Wash & Dry™, AI Bubble™, Steam Wash

AI Opti Wash & Dry™, AI Bubble™, Steam Wash Display: 7-inch AI Home touchscreen

7-inch AI Home touchscreen Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app compatibility

Built-in Wi-Fi, SmartThings app compatibility Energy Efficiency: ENERGY STAR® Certified, AI Energy Mode

ENERGY STAR® Certified, AI Energy Mode Colors: Dark Steel, Brushed Black

Dark Steel, Brushed Black Additional Features: Flex Auto Dispense System, Auto Open Door, Less Microfiber™ cycle

Explore More Smart Home Innovations

For those interested in creating a fully connected home, Samsung offers a wide range of smart appliances and devices. From refrigerators with Family Hub™ technology to AI-powered air purifiers, Samsung continues to lead the way in smart home innovation. These products not only enhance convenience and efficiency but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable living environment.

As consumers increasingly seek out smart home solutions that simplify their lives and align with their values, Samsung remains at the forefront of the industry. By investing in research and development, the company consistently delivers innovative products that meet the evolving needs of modern households. Explore their lineup to discover how you can make your home more efficient, sustainable, and stylish.

