Lightwave smart home automation allows you to control lights, appliances, heating and more

Lightwave offers a wide range of home automation devices, including plug sockets, switches, smart heating, controllers and sensors allowing you to easily transform your home into a fully autonomous or easily controlled smart home. Using the Lightwave companion application you can activate and adjust your home automation system using your smartphone or tablet. “From the App, you can create and engage with ‘moods’ or ‘scenes’. These allow you to set your favourite devices’ on/off and dim states. Then, at the touch of a button, you can recall your preferred set-ups to create the perfect ambience in any room.”

Automate lights and appliances around your home to schedule one or more Lightwave devices to turn on or off or to dim automatically at a certain times. Use the heating section of the Lightwave App to monitor, control and schedule heating devices, including boiler and radiators. All Lightwave user accounts are password protected and secure. However, you can choose to allow multiple users to access the same account if you want to accommodate other family members, friends or colleagues on your system.

The Lightwave home automation platform enables users to instantly control up to 80 heating and monitoring devices and up to 256 lighting and power devices around your home.

“A simple menu system allows you to organise your devices room by room. Basic features include grouping, scene lighting, energy monitoring, heating scheduling, temperature reporting, scheduled events and socket or dimmer locking. Lightwave Thermostatic Radiator Valves (TRVs) allow you to control your heating room by room by setting precise temperature and scheduling routines to fit your specific lifestyle and needs. And with the app on your smartphone or tablet, you can monitor and set the temperature at home in real time from anywhere.”

