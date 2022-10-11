Porsche Studio Thermaltake ARGENT P900 smart gaming desk

If you are searching for a new workstation desk you might be interested in a new design created by a partnership between Porsche and Thermaltake. The new ARGENT P900 smart gaming desk GGD-ARG-BKEIRX-01 has been designed to provide users with a premium are you gonna make design that can be controlled using the smart phone companion application and features MCU built into the TT Smart Control Unit. Enabling the smart desk to remember your personal individual settings and usage habits, adjusting the height of the desk accordingly.

“Designed with STUDIO F. A. PORSCHE, the ARGENT P900 Smart Gaming Desk not only presents a unique design language but becomes a smart desk that really knows you. With the Smart Control Unit and RGB DESK mobile app, users can easily adjust the desk height and set up individual RGB lighting effects. Additionally, ARGENT P900 can also remember users’ desk settings and adjust the height according to their personal schedules. “

Thermaltake smart gaming desk

“At Thermaltake, we take pride in providing consumers with only quality and aesthetically pleasing products, and the ARGENT P900 will even exceed your expectation when it comes to its smart features, designs, functionality, and versatility. First of all, to elevate the overall aesthetics and feel of the ARGENT P900, the entire surface simulates the texture of carbon fiber.

It also has the all-new second space, which is ideal for the dual-monitor setup and lets you position your monitor in an ergonomic way. RGB lighting strip can be tweaked depending on where your mood takes you. Furthermore, the neat cable management system, headset hanger, and cup holder are just icing on the cake, making it perfectly multi-functional and user-friendly.”

Source : Thermaltake



