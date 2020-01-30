Pixels smart gaming dice from $25

Pixels are a unique set of smart gaming dice which will be launching via Kickstarter later this year sometime around June 2020, with shipping expected to take place approximately six months later after the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign comes to an end. Prices are expected to be around $25-$30 per dice and a full DnD set with a nice carrying and charging case will also be available, and like most campaigns, early backers will have an extra discount.

Features of the smart dice include : Full RGB, orientation sensing, fully customisable, standard size, “incredible feel” and wireless charging. “No connector, no screws, no lid. Just place Pixels in their carrying case to recharge them. Each charge will last at least 5 hours of constant play”.

“Pixels are the best set of light-up smart dice there is. Completely customizable, they can be used as a drop-in replacement in your favorite game, and can be configured with an app on your phone. With an incredible feel and balance, they will make your game-playing experience that much more fun! Pixels are also really smart. They can keep track of all your rolls. They can direct your phone to play sound effects. They can even used to play DnD online. Best of all, pixels recharge wirelessly, which each charge lasting at least 5 hours. “

As soon as the Kickstarter campaign launches later this year we will keep you up to speed as always but for now jump over to the official Pixels Dice website for more details and to register your interest in being kept up-to-date.

Introducing Pixels – The Ultimate Light Up Dice.

Introducing Pixels – The Ultimate Light Up Dice.

Source: Pixels : Adafruit

