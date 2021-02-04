KULADN Smart cycling helmet with lights, signals and body sensors

The KULADN Smart cycling helmet is equipped with 18 LED white lights on the front and 15 red LEDs on the rear allowing you to be seen when visibility is low. As you turn left or right, the smart motion sensor within the cycling helmet, automatically turns on either the left or right turn signals when needed if you are head is angled between 15 or 30 degrees in any direction. The helmet’s 9 yellow warning lamp beads and rear 10 yellow lamp beads flash to warn others you’re turning left or right and once activated the signalling system will automatically turn off after a few seconds.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the KULADN Smart campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the KULADN Smart cycling helmet project play the promotional video below.

“The KULADN Smart Bike Helmet keeps you organically safe by using its smart motion sensor to detect your moves, requiring no remote control to indicate where you’re going. KULADN’s integrated lights organically indicate which way you’re turning or if you’re breaking based on your movements alone—automatically, effortlessly, and handsfree!”

360° guarding in all directions, whenever KULADN’s built-in smart gravity sensor detects a significant deceleration, the helmet’s front warning 18 white lamp beads and the rear 35 red lamp beads light up, instantly telling drivers on the road that you’re significantly reducing your speed or stopping. The KULADN Smart Bike Helmet is fully charged in only 150 minutes using wireless magnetic charging and its 700mAh battery provides up to 4 hours of use on a single charge.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the cycling helmet, jump over to the official KULADN Smart crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals