Klima transforms any air-conditioner into a smart AC system

If you would like to upgrade your home air-conditioning system to be a little smarter. You might be interested in a new device called Klima which has this month launched by Kickstarter. Designed to specifically reduce your air-conditioner energy consumption as well as automate home climate and boost convenience the Klima Smart air-conditioner system comes complete with its own companion application allowing you remote access.

Air-conditioner compatibility

The Klima smart AC system is compatible with a wide variety of different technologies including Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Thread, Amazon Alexa and more.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $98 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“KLIMA is so much more than a remote control upgrade With KLIMA you can take back control Of your home climate and bills from the comfort Of your phone. Maximising your comfort and saving on energy consumption. Klima is designed to work straight out of the box. It comes with everything you need to get started in minutes. Magnetic mount to use on your wall or simply use it with the KLIMA dock add-on Want a wireless design, no problem you can hardwire KLIMA in minutes directly to you wall. Click, connect, control and condense.”

Smart air-conditioner (AC)

“KLIMA works well alone or as a system. whether you have one AC or Multiple A/Cs in your home. we have you covered, all in one place. Klima was designed to work with any AC or heat pump that uses a remote control with a display It’s compatible with over ten thousand models. With an ever-evolving feature list. KLIMA is the smart choice for now and the future.”

If the Klima campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Klima smart air-conditioner project evaluate the promotional video below.

“We have designed KLIMA to be backward compatible with our existing products. This means we are not forcing our existing users to buy new versions of their products and are making KLIMA compatible with the new generation Of products we are adding to our Portfolio. KLIMA can be used as a smart thermostat with any existing BOLDR heating product!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the smart air-conditioner, jump over to the official Klima crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



