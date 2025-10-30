Smart #5 Arrives in UK: The £39,800 EV with 366-Mile Range

The smart #5 is transforming the mid-size SUV market as a premium electric SUV that seamlessly integrates advanced technology, impressive range, and luxurious design. As the first mid-size all-electric SUV from the smart brand, the #5 is tailored to meet the needs of modern drivers who seek a perfect balance of performance, practicality, and sustainability. Built on an innovative 800-volt platform, this SUV features superior efficiency, rapid charging capabilities, and an impressive range of up to 366 miles (WLTP). The smart #5’s spacious interior and innovative features make it a true catalyst in the electric vehicle market, setting a new standard for mid-size SUVs.

The smart #5’s arrival in the market comes at a time when consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and eco-friendly transportation options. With its all-electric powertrain and zero-emission performance, the smart #5 aligns perfectly with the growing demand for environmentally conscious vehicles. The SUV’s advanced technology, such as its efficient battery management system and regenerative braking, further enhances its eco-friendly credentials.

Pricing and Availability

The smart #5 is now available for order in the UK, with a range of pricing options to suit various budgets and preferences. The entry-level Pro model starts at £39,800, offering an accessible entry point into the world of premium electric SUVs. For those seeking additional features and enhanced performance, the Pro+ variant is priced at £43,800, while the AWD Pulse and RWD Premium models are available from £47,300. The top-of-the-line BRABUS variant, designed for those who crave the ultimate in performance and luxury, is priced at £51,800. With this diverse range of options, the smart #5 ensures that there is a model to suit the needs and desires of every driver.

The pricing strategy for the smart #5 reflects the brand’s commitment to offering a premium electric SUV that is both accessible and competitive in the market. By providing a range of variants at different price points, smart aims to attract a wide customer base and make electric mobility more appealing to a broader audience. The smart #5’s pricing also takes into account the advanced technology, luxurious features, and superior performance that the SUV offers, ensuring that customers receive excellent value for their investment.

Performance and Versatility

The smart #5 lineup offers a diverse range of configurations to cater to various driving preferences and needs. The Pro model is equipped with a 76 kWh LFP battery, providing ample power and range for daily commutes and city driving. For those who require extended range and faster charging, the Pro+ and higher variants feature a larger 100-kWh NCM battery. This advanced battery technology enables the smart #5 to achieve an impressive range of up to 366 miles (WLTP) on a single charge, making it suitable for longer journeys and road trips.

The Pulse model introduces dual-motor all-wheel drive and off-road capabilities, allowing adventurous drivers to explore beyond the beaten path. This variant is perfect for those who enjoy outdoor activities and require a vehicle that can handle diverse terrain and weather conditions. On the other hand, the Premium variant focuses on elegance and comfort, offering a refined and luxurious driving experience. With its premium materials, advanced comfort features, and sophisticated design, the Premium model caters to discerning drivers who prioritize style and comfort.

For performance enthusiasts, the BRABUS model is the ultimate choice. With its 475kW power output and lightning-fast acceleration from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds, the BRABUS variant delivers an exhilarating driving experience. This high-performance model combines the best of smart’s electric technology with BRABUS’s renowned engineering expertise, resulting in a truly exceptional SUV that pushes the boundaries of performance and luxury.

Innovative Design and Technology

The smart #5 features a sleek and modern design that sets it apart from other SUVs in its class. The exterior is characterized by its panoramic halo roof, which creates a sense of openness and allows natural light to flood the interior. The frameless doors add a touch of elegance and sophistication, while the distinctive lighting elements, such as the LED headlights and taillights, provide a futuristic and dynamic appearance.

Inside, the smart #5 offers a luxurious and technologically advanced experience. The interior is crafted with premium materials, such as leather upholstery and soft-touch surfaces, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. The SUV is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring a safe and stress-free driving experience. The state-of-the-art digital ecosystem, featuring a 25.6-inch AR head-up display and dual OLED screens, provides intuitive access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information.

The smart #5 also features an AI-supported voice control system, allowing drivers to interact with the vehicle using natural language commands. This innovative feature enhances convenience and minimizes distractions, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead. Additionally, the Sennheiser Signature Sound System, with its 20 speakers and Dolby Atmos support, delivers an immersive and high-quality audio experience, making every journey a pleasure.

Specifications

Battery Options: 76 kWh LFP (Pro), 100 kWh NCM (Pro+ and above)

76 kWh LFP (Pro), 100 kWh NCM (Pro+ and above) Range: Up to 366 miles (WLTP)

Up to 366 miles (WLTP) Charging: 400 kW DC fast charging, 10%-80% in 18 minutes

400 kW DC fast charging, 10%-80% in 18 minutes Performance: BRABUS model with 475kW power, 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

BRABUS model with 475kW power, 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds Interior Features: Panoramic halo roof, premium materials, 256-colour ambient lighting

Panoramic halo roof, premium materials, 256-colour ambient lighting Technology: 25.6-inch AR head-up display, dual OLED screens, AI voice control

25.6-inch AR head-up display, dual OLED screens, AI voice control Audio System: Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 20 speakers and Dolby Atmos support

Sennheiser Signature Sound System with 20 speakers and Dolby Atmos support Safety: V-shaped curtain airbags, smart Pilot Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control

V-shaped curtain airbags, smart Pilot Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control Storage: 72-litre frunk, 1,530-litre rear cargo capacity

Explore More

The smart #5 opens up a world of possibilities for those interested in electric vehicles and sustainable mobility. Whether you are attracted to its innovative technology, luxurious design, or eco-friendly performance, this premium electric SUV sets a new benchmark in the market. The smart #5’s arrival marks a significant step forward in the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of transportation.

For those intrigued by the smart #5, exploring other models in the smart lineup can provide further insights into the brand’s innovative approach to electric mobility. The compact smart #1, for example, offers a stylish and efficient option for urban commuters, while the sporty smart #3 combines dynamic performance with sustainable technology. By delving into the diverse range of smart electric vehicles, consumers can find the perfect model that aligns with their specific needs and preferences.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve and embrace electric mobility, the smart #5 stands out as a trailblazer, redefining what is possible in the mid-size SUV segment. With its impressive range, advanced technology, and luxurious features, this premium electric SUV is poised to captivate drivers who seek a vehicle that combines sustainability, performance, and style. As more consumers recognize the benefits of electric vehicles, the smart #5 is well-positioned to lead the charge in the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future of transportation.

