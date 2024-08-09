Smart #1 Brabus Unveiled

The Smart #1 BRABUS has made a triumphant return, introducing a groundbreaking individualization program that propels this electric power-compact vehicle to new heights. With an emphasis on exclusive customizations, the Smart #1 BRABUS now offers a stunning array of Black and Bold exterior components, a signature wheel design, and interior upgrades that elevate its urban chic appeal and striking presence. These enhancements not only improve the vehicle’s aesthetic but also optimize its performance, ensuring an unparalleled driving experience.

Exterior Enhancements

The Smart #1 BRABUS showcases a carefully crafted exterior, featuring a BRABUS front spoiler and winglets on both sides of the fascia. These elements, in conjunction with the BRABUS front apron attachments for the side air intakes, effectively minimize lift on the front axle at high speeds. The aerodynamic components, refined through extensive wind tunnel testing, guarantee optimal performance and stability. At the rear, the BRABUS rear spoiler and new rear apron insert work in harmony to create an aerodynamic balance, enhancing both the vehicle’s visual appeal and functionality. The Black and Bold exterior components not only add a touch of sophistication but also contribute to the Smart #1 BRABUS’s commanding presence on the road.

Wheel Options

For the first time, the Smart #1 BRABUS presents an exciting range of wheel options, catering to diverse preferences and styles. The 19-inch Monoblock Z light-alloy wheels, a signature BRABUS design, come with EC type approval, eliminating the need for additional technical certification and document amendments. This streamlined process ensures a hassle-free experience for owners seeking to personalize their vehicles. For those desiring an even higher level of exclusivity, the “Platinum Edition” high-end wheels, measuring an impressive 21 inches in diameter, are available. These ten-spoke rims, carefully crafted using advanced forging technology and precision CNC machining, offer a distinctive signature look while delivering an exceptional combination of strength and lightweight construction. The wheel options allow owners to tailor their Smart #1 BRABUS to their individual tastes, making a bold statement wherever they go.

Interior Upgrades

The interior of the Smart #1 BRABUS is a testament to meticulous attention to detail and premium craftsmanship. From the moment one steps inside, they are greeted by scuff plates with a backlit BRABUS logo, setting the tone for a luxurious and sporty ambiance. The BRABUS aluminum pedals add a touch of racing-inspired flair, while the high-quality black velour floor mats and trunk mat, adorned with red embroidered BRABUS logos, exude sophistication. The piping and decorative seams in matching colors further enhance the sporty accents, creating an interior that is as exclusive as the exterior. These interior upgrades not only elevate the aesthetic appeal but also provide a comfortable and engaging driving environment, ensuring that every journey in the Smart #1 BRABUS is an unforgettable experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Smart #1 BRABUS customizations are readily available for those eager to elevate their driving experience. Pricing varies depending on the specific upgrades selected, allowing owners to tailor their vehicle to their preferences and budget. The 19-inch Monoblock Z light-alloy wheels and the stunning 21-inch “Platinum Edition” high-end wheels are both available for immediate order, allowing owners to make a statement on the road without delay. Interior upgrades, including the scuff plates, aluminum pedals, and velour mats, are also ready for customization, allowing owners to create a cohesive and personalized interior space. For detailed pricing information and availability, interested buyers are encouraged to contact their local Smart dealership, where knowledgeable representatives will guide them through the customization process and assist in bringing their dream Smart #1 BRABUS to life.

Source Brabus



