If you are searching for a fully featured sling bag you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Tech Sling XI Pro. Thanks to over 350 backers the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over five times as required goal with still 14 days remaining.

Designed to provide a go anywhere sling bag that allows you to move quickly and confidently the gadget bag has been created for spontaneous outings or light excursions and helps to keep your pockets free from clutter. Early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates).

“To make it easier for us to improve the performance of the product and to ensure that the product reaches the MOQ, we will continue to build a close relationship with Kickstarter backers. In fact, Kingsons Prime has exclusive representatives in 52 countries around the world. After crowdfunding, we will allow the distributors to continue the sales, and the agents in different countries can help us complete the shipping process with high efficiency.”

“Featuring an ergonomic design, such as adjustable length backpack straps and streamlined design for the back of the human body. In addition, the fabric of the backpack uses scratch-resistant coating, waterproof coating, backpack fabric is more durable. We will pledge Kickstarter backers on one year warranty.”

Assuming that the Tech Sling XI Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Tech Sling XI Pro sling bag project watch the promotional video below.

“We use environmentally friendly materials that are recyclable and biodegradable to manufacture our products. We do not use materials that cause chemical reactions in the environment. We do not use animal skins to manufacture our products. We will select environmentally friendly factories that have at least 21 years of production experience and have environmental protection certificates. This is also our fourth crowdfunding, and we have a lot of experience in selecting factories”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the sling bag, jump over to the official Tech Sling XI Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





