Bravo Sling Max messenger style gadget sling bag from $69

If you’re in the market for a compact sling style messenger bag for all your gadgets and every day carries, you may be interested in the new Bravo Sling Max, capable of carrying 13 inch laptops and tablets.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $69 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Bravo Sling Max campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Bravo Sling Max Gadget Bag project checkout the promotional video below.

“We knew there had to be a better way. So we designed a bag with quick & easy access that’s built for the city but performs just as well in harsh outdoor environments: one that’s lightweight, hardwearing, and has lots of pockets and compartments for your gear – keeping things organized as you go. Introducing the new Bravo Sling Max – a feature-packed messenger-style sling bag you can take anywhere. It comes equipped with a shoulder strap that adjusts to the shape of the wearer’s shoulder for maximum comfort and minimal stress.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Gadget Bag, jump over to the official Bravo Sling Max crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

