Slimbook Executive lightweight Linux laptop

Slimbook has launched a new Linux laptop this week in the form of the Slimbook Executive which is capable of running either Linux or Windows operating systems and is equipped with a 14 inch display offering users a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. Pricing for the laptop starts at €1299 or roughly $1540 and the Linux laptop is now available to configure over on the Slimbook website. A number of Linux operating systems are available to install when you purchase the laptop including Ubuntu, Ubuntu Mate, Linux Mint, KDE Neon, Manjaro, Fedora and more.

The Linux laptop supports up to 64 GB of RAM and features user-replaceable DDR4-3200 memory and is equipped with dual M.2 slots capable of accepting up to 4TB of solid state storage if needed. Other features include connectivity via HDMI 2.0, USB-C and USB-A as well as support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support.

“Tired of having to deal with your Linux password for every task? Logging in, installing programs, updating your system, issuing a command with sudo within a terminal, etc. Well, you won’t need that anymore. With a secondary biometric camera, your Slimbook will be able to recognize that it’s you who is actually in front of the computer and will authenticate your commands automatically.”

The Linux lightweight laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 (a quad-core chip with 8 cores, a base frequency of 2.8 GHz and a max frequency of 4.70 GHz). For full specifications, upgrade options and pricing jump over to the official Slimbook online store by following the link below.

Source : Slimbook : Liliputing : OMG Ubuntu

