If you are searching for a convenient and comfortable way to track your sleeping habits you may be interested in the 37 Degree sleep tracking strap launched via Indiegogo this month. Super earlybird pledges are available from just $38 or £31 and worldwide deliveries are expected to take place during June 2020. “Contactless sleep monitoring with a daily sleep report application and multiple reports.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals