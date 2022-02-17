SL660 SLR analogue instant camera with interchangeable lens mount

The photographic engineers at NONS have created a new instant camera complete with interchangeable lens mount. Allowing it to except a wide-ranging of different lenses including EF, M42, Nikon F, PK, and CY mounts. The SL660 is an interchangeable-lens SLR instant film camera that works with Fujifilm instax Square Film offering the classic 1:1 square frame which is the same as Polaroid instant film.

When using the SL660 instant camera you have full control over shutter speed, aperture, bulb mode, multiple exposure, and the camera features a handy hot shoe for external flash.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $504 or £373 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Two years ago, we pre-launched our first project SL42 — The World’s First Interchangeable-Lens SLR Instant Camera. 147 supporters backed us on Kickstarter and brought SL42 to life. Since then, we had sold more than 1,000 of SL42. We are so grateful and will keep on doing what we’ve been doing since the very beginning — to bring diversity & excitement into the instant film world.”

Camera specifications

Passive EF mount (no electronic signal to auto-focus or adjust electric control aperture)

Shutter Speed (10 modes): 1/250, 1/125, 1/60, 1/30, 1/15, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1 second and Bulb mode

Recommended F/# based on current shutter speed

Counter up to 999 seconds when using bulb mode

Film counter and battery status display

Standard hot shoe, flash sync to 1/250

Power supply: 3200mAh internal Li-ion battery. Input: DC 5V, 1A

Film: Fujifilm instax square film

Film size: 72 x 86 mm (width x height)

Picture size: 62 x 62 mm (width x height)

Mechanical dimension: 135 x 131 x 92 mm (width x height x depth)

Weight: 850 g

Package: Camera body, USB Type-A to Type-C cable, Manual

With the assumption that the SL660 SLR crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the SL660 SLR instant camera project view the promotional video below.

“SL660’s roof pentaprism based SLR viewfinder gives you a natural and intuitive manual focus experience. You can create any sorts of sharpness and bokeh as you like. We designed a focal reducer for the viewfinder system to achieve larger viewfinder coverage and higher definition than SL42. We re-designed the reflex mirror unit to achieve a shorter shutter delay as well as a more compact size compared to SL42. “

“SL660 has a built-in optical system, which includes three multi-coating optical glasses, extending the image field of full frame lenses to medium format size of 6X6.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the instant camera, jump over to the official SL660 SLR crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

