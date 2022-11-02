Sky Up Tech Grants support young people

Sky has announced the launch of its new Sky Up Tech Grants which are designed to support young people and the company is investing £220,000 in the program. This is part of Sky’s £10 million fund to tackle digital inequality.

This new initiative is designed to help young people aged 16 to 25 to live independently after they have left the care system.

Young people who benefit from this program will get free Sky Broadband for up to 18 months, a technology bundle that will include a laptop, rucksack, software, and a digital active pen. They will also get access to special events that focus on skills, well-being, and careers.

Through its Sky Up Tech Grants, Sky aims to support thousands of young people leaving care by giving them individual grants that include a personal tech device pre-loaded with relevant software, an internet connection through Sky, and access to skills training.

