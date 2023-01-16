Sky TV customers in the UK get discovery+ at no extra charge

Sky has announced that its Sky TV customers in the UK will now get Discovery+ for no extra charge, the service normally costs £6.99 a month.

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can sign up for Discovery+ and receive it as part of their monthly Sky TV subscription for no extra cost.

Featuring eye-opening documentaries, must-see reality, exclusive originals spanning true crime, paranormal, dating and relationships, home, food, plus some of the most exciting live sports events, Sky TV customers can enjoy a bumper discovery+ line-up, highlights include:

The 2023 Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis, more than 300 days of cycling – including the Tour de France – and every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024

and tennis, more than 300 days of cycling – including the – and every moment of Real-life courtroom drama in Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial which looks at the two sides of the libel trial that made headlines worldwide

which looks at the two sides of the libel trial that made headlines worldwide Brand-new TV dating experiment, Written in the Stars , in which 12 intrepid contestants put their fate in the hands of the world’s top astrologers, plus reality favourites including 90 Day Fiancé and Beauty and the Geek

, in which 12 intrepid contestants put their fate in the hands of the world’s top astrologers, plus reality favourites including and A unique look into the passion projects of Richard Hammond and Peter Crouch through entertaining and heart-warming docu-series Richard Hammond’s Workshop and award-winning Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game

and award-winning Detailed analysis and a look behind some of the most high-profile crime stories with the Faking It specials

You can find out more details about Discovery+ on Sky TV over at the Sky website at the link below.

Source Sky





