Sky launches new New Sky TV packages combine Sky Sports and BT Sport in one single subscription

Sky has announced that they are launching some new Sky TV packages that combine Sky Sports and BT Sport into a single subscription.

These new packages will offer savings of around 35% on the standalone subscriptions for Sky Sports and BT Sport and it will cost you £35 a month.

Sky are also offering another new package which also combines Sky Entertainment, this will cost £47 a month and includes the above Sky Sports and BT Sport packages, this i a saving of 40% off the previous cost.

You will also be able to add on BT sport to your existing subcription and this will cot an extra £25 a month.

Lyssa McGowan, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky said: “Our customers have always loved sport and we’re delighted to now be able to offer them even more. From the excitement of the UEFA Champions League, Tiger Woods defending The Masters and the rise of Fallon Sherrock, 2020 is a huge year of sport. Now, through our partnership with BT and the launch of our new sports packages, millions of fans can watch all the sports they love.”

You can find out more information about these new Sky Sports packages over at Sky at the link below.

Source Sky

