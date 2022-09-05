Sky Showtime launching in Europe 20th September

Sky has announced that it will be launching its new streaming service, Sky Showtime in Europe on the 20th of September.

Sky Showtime will launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden on the 20th of September and it will then be launched in more countries in Europe.

SkyShowtime will be the home to a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment release, including Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Nope, Belfast, Ambulance and The Bad Guys.

In addition, SkyShowtime features new premium scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Sky Studios and Peacock – all streaming in one place. SkyShowtime will also feature local original programming, documentaries and specials from its markets.

In the Nordics, as part of the partnership with Paramount, SkyShowtime will replace Paramount+, allowing existing and future customers to watch current Paramount+ favourites such as Halo, Yellowstone, The Offer and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as SHOWTIME® originals Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The First Lady. And for the first time, subscribers will gain access to even more new and exclusive premium series and movies spanning the best of Universal Pictures, Sky Originals and NBCUniversal.

You can find out more details about the new Sky Showtime streaming service over at the Sky website at the link below.

Source Sky

