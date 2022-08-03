Sky and NOW unveil Autumn 2022 lineup

Sky and Now have unveiled their Autumn 2022 line-up and there are some great new shows headed to Sky and Now this autumn.

The lineup includes the second season of Gangs of London, this is one show I have been waiting for and it is coming to Sky Atlantic this Autumn.

There is also the return of Fantasy Football and the much-anticpated Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragon, and many more.

As we wave goodbye to the sizzling summer days and the darker evenings start to draw in, TV fanatics can cosy up on the sofa and expect to see top dramas like This England, featuring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh in a transformative role as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the second season of the instant hit gangland drama Gangs of London on Sky Atlantic, and that’s not all.

Sky will also be celebrating the 2022 World Cup with an amazing season of sporting fun with Got, Got, Need, Rob & Romesh vs The World Cup and the return of the classic Fantasy Football, and comedy-lovers are in for a treat with new original, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, starring the award-winning Sheridan Smith.

You can find out more details about some of the new shows that are coming to Sky and Now this Autumn over at the Sky website.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals