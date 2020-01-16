Sky Mobile 5G is now available in the UK

Sky Mobile has announced that its 5G is now available on its network in the UK and any of Sky’s VIP customers can get 5G for free.

The Sky Mobile 5G plans start at just £6 a month with 3GB of data and there are a wide range of different plans available.

Sky Mobile customers who are with Sky VIP can get 5G for free, with nothing to pay on top of Sky Mobile’s existing tariffs, which start from £6 a month for a 3GB data plan*. For those who want more data for 5G browsing and streaming the 9GB plan is only £12 a month. This offers great value for anyone wanting to get a faster mobile connection without paying a premium.

The full range of Sky Mobile tariffs, up to 25GB per month for data-hungry customers, can be found on Sky Mobile’s website. All plans come with Unlimited Calls & Texts at no extra cost, and Sky TV customers can stream unlimited sports, movies and TV shows through Sky’s apps without using any data.

You can find out more details about the new 5G mobile plans from Sky over at their website at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

