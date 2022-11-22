Sky is launching a new 24-hour ad-free Sky Kids channel

Sky has announced that it is launching a new 24-hour ad-free Sky Kids channel. The new channel will be available at no extra charge for Sky TV customers and also for NOW Entertainment Members.

This new channel will launch in February 2023 and it will offer a wide range of content including Sky Originals and more.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky said: “We’re so excited to announce the launch of our brand-new linear channel. Millions of our customers already love watching our huge range of Original shows on-demand but families with younger kids have told us that watching on linear channels is an important part of their day; so, we’ve listened and expanded our Sky Kids offering at no extra cost.

“The new channel will have a whole breadth of brand new and much-loved shows for kids and families to enjoy and we can’t wait to reveal the full fantastic line-up of shows.”

The channel will help parents juggle their daily routines, with programming built to complement different blocks of their busy day. Content will span themes of learning and doing, arts and crafts, music, dance and fitness, and much more, with a raft of brand-new Sky Originals set to air. This includes Fearne Cotton executive producing My Friend Misty (age 5-7), which sees animated character Misty set out to build kids emotional resilience. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations.

You can find out more details about the new 24-hour ad-free Sky Kids channel over at the Sky website at the link below.

Source Sky





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals