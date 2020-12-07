Skull CTF offers mind-bending hardware puzzles

Wokwi has created a new Skull CTF that allows those integrated to engage in mind-bending hardware puzzles, from $20. The Skull is a Capture the Flag (CTF) riddle that invites you to explore the internals of the AVR architecture and is now available to purchase directly from the Crowd Supply website with free shipping throughout the United States included and worldwide shipping available for $9 extra. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around the middle of February 2021. Check out the video below to learn more about the Skull CTF and it’s mind-bending puzzles.

“Centuries ago, she was Queen of the Pirates. Now, you are holding her skull in your hands. A tiny piece of her mind remains within, barely alive, and it holds a dark secret. Awakened by a gentle touch, her eyes will glimmer, and cease shortly after. They say the eyes are windows to the soul, and this lost soul is waiting for you to uncover her secret and set her free. Will you take up her quest?”

“It has multiple stages and will likely keep you busy for days, or even weeks, as you exercise the muscles in your brain and apply them to the riddle in hers. Unless of course your mind slips its grasp on reality and you tumble, unmoored, into the swirling, lunatic void. In which case you might be at it a while longer. In order to keep your sanity intact, you will need three things: the ability to read and understand Arduino code, a willingness to spend some quality time with the ATtiny45 datasheet, and basic programming skills.”

Source : Crowd Supply

