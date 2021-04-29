We have an amazing deal on the Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $149.99, that’s a saving of 50% off off the regular price of $299.

Explore the magic of learning piano and discover your own little musical getaway. Join over 1 million people enjoying the interactive piano and keyboard lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced players. Skoove makes it easy to learn and practice notes, chords, and techniques. This app shows you how to play your favorite songs and listens and adapts to you, giving you individual feedback and planning your lessons just for you. With 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, Skoove will help tailor your learning. Play your way Artificial Intelligence. Recognizes the notes you play & helps your improve

Recognizes the notes you play & helps your improve Listen as you play. Learns your weaknesses & plans the perfect next exercise

Learns your weaknesses & plans the perfect next exercise 400 lessons + thousands of instructional videos. Tailors your learning Play the music love Chart hits. John Legend, The Beathles, Coldplay, Adele, & more

John Legend, The Beathles, Coldplay, Adele, & more Classical pieces. Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, & more

Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, & more Improvisation. Learn to compose your very own melodies Play by ear Recognize notes & play tunes just by listening to them

Learn the steps that will help you improvise & play on your own Play with any piano or keyboard Works with all pianos & keyboards, USB/MIDI or acoustic

No keyboard? Start your piano journey using the virtual on-screen keyboard Skoove Premium

Unlock all the features listed above and more: A rich, curated catalog of music with over 400 lessons & songs.

New lessons and songs added monthly.

One-on-one support: real piano instructors are on hand to answer questions System Requirements PC or Mac made in the last 5 years. If you want to use Skoove in acoustic mode, you need an acoustic piano/ instrument with speakers and a computer with a microphone

Skoove is well tested on both Mac and Windows using Chrome. Linux is untested

iOS: Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Skoove might also run on older devices / iOS versions

Windows tablet

Chromebook

A reasonably fast internet connection

Android is NOT yet supported

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals