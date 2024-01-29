Skoda Scala and Kamiq UK orders start 6th February

The new Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq are going to be available to order soon in the UK. Pricing for the Scala starts at £22,095 on the road and pricing for the new Skoda Kamiq starts at £24,030.

There are three different engine options to choose from, these include the new evo2 generation 1.0 TSI options and there are also three trim levels, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo, both models will be available to order from 6th February.

The new Scala features a number of subtle design changes that further emphasise its sporty looks. New bumpers front and rear give the Scala a more dynamic look while revised badging reflects the brand’s new Corporate Identity.

The Scala adopts the interior concepts first seen on the Enyaq range with Loft, Lodge and Monte Carlo design selections available on SE, SE L and Monte Carlo models respectively. All feature increased use of recycled materials and natural fibres to further reduce the vehicle’s production CO 2 footprint.

The new Kamiq features a revised design package that includes a number of small but significant styling changes. The include a larger front grille with double slats, the option of full LED Matrix technology for the first time and a new rear bumper features a reprofiled diffuser and tailgate lettering that incorporates the brand’s new corporate identity.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Scala and Kamiq models over at the Skoda website at the link below, the top Scala costs £30,445 and the top Kamiq costs £32,065.

Source Skoda



