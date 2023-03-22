AAEON BOXER-8224AI single board computer

AAEON has launched a new addition to its range of single board computer systems announcing the availability of the new AAEON BOXER-8224AI priced at $525. Equipped with a NVIDIA Jetson Nano, MIPI Connector x 2, MicroSD x 1, Mini Card x 1, M.2 2230 E-Key x 1, GbE LAN x 2, USB 3.2 x 4, GPIO, UART, I2C (via Wafer) and 12V ~ 24V Wide Power DC Input. The mini PC is now available to preorder with shipping expected to start at the beginning of May 2023.

“With a world-class visual interface accompanied by UART function enabling 9-axis IMU sensor connectivity, AAEON believe the BOXER-8224AI single board computer is the perfect base for drone applications, especially given its small form factor. It also shows great promise for deployment in people-counting, public safety, and smart manufacturing applications due to its wide -20°C ~ 60°C temperature range and suitability to limited installation spaces.”

Single board computer

“Ushering in a more flexible way to bring applications to market, the BOXER-8224AI is an edge AI solution with a difference. Comprised of a carrier board with a heatsink and NVIDIA Jetson Nano module, the BOXER-8224AI single board computer is uniquely designed to offer system-level capabilities on a tiny form factor. With the board’s coastline I/O replaced with pin-wafers, including MIPI-CSI camera connectors, it maintains the functionality of a system-level solution with the flexibility of a board, making it the smart choice for applications that require sophisticated interfaces in limited installation spaces, such as drones.”

“In addition to greater space-efficiency, the BOXER-8224AI’s support for MIPI-CSI cameras offers triple the bandwidth of ethernet-based camera connections and substantially more stability than USB cameras. Despite this, the BOXER-8224AI still maintains GbE, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.0, UART, and GPIO functions via pin-wafer connectors, giving developers the option to utilize them without sacrificing board space.”

Source : AAEON





