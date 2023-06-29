Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer DLS Turbo unveiled

Singer has released details of its latest creation, the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – DLS Turbo, and the car comes with an interesting design and a large rear wing, the car was created for a track-focused owner.

This new Singer creation is powered by a 3.8 litre flat six twin-turbo that produces 700 horsepower and it comes with a six-speed manual transmission, you can see more details about the car below.

DLS Turbo restoration services are imagined with each owner to celebrate the victorious 934/5 endurance racers of the 1970s. In the year that Singer is going racing with the latest turbocharged Porsche endurance racecar, the Type 963, this celebration of racing DNA links past and present.

The Porsche 911 began as a naturally aspirated car, undergoing careful development over the years to optimize road and track performance. Beginning in the mid-1970s, the turbocharged 911 emerged and underwent a similar evolution. In 1977 this led to a racing variant of the 911, known as the Type 934/5, which dominated the SCCA Trans American series, winning 6 of the 8 races and the championship.

Rob Dickinson, Executive Chairman and Founder, Singer Group, Inc. explains:

“I was 12 when my father’s friend showed us his Super 8 film of the 1977 Watkins Glen 6 Hours. As the familiar face of a Porsche 911 morphed into impossibly boxed hips, gaping intakes, and a giant double-planed rear wing, I can still remember the shock and the realization that this was the other life of the 911 – the racing car. Since Singer began, I’ve wanted to return to that moment, collaborate with our clients and celebrate that car – the 934/5.”

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer DLS Turbo over at the Singer website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this car costs.

