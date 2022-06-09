Simply Topaz 2 Intel NUC mini PC from $599

Simply NUC has introduced their latest Intel NUC mini PC in the form of the Topaz 2 powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core processors offering up to 12 cores and 16 threads. Prices start from $599.03 different Topaz 2 mini PC systems are available in the form of the NUC12TZi7, NUC12TZi5, and NUC12TZi3 all of which are now available to preorder.

The NUC12TZi7 system is based on the Intel Core i7-1260P processor and has been created for higher performance applications while the NUC12TZi5 model is based on the Intel Core i5-1240P processor and the NUC12TZi3 model based on the Intel Core i3-1215U processor.

Topaz 2 Intel NUC

“Perfect for everyday computing, we saw an opportunity to grow our product line based on our customers’ needs for a mini PC that keeps them at the forefront of technology,” said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, “By launching Topaz 2, we’re thrilled to be the first to offer a 4×4 NUC that leverages the brand-new 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Offering up to 12 cores and 16 threads paired with the new Intel Thread Director, Topaz 2 provides powerful performance no matter the application or workload, thanks to its hybrid core architecture.”

“Providing a truly versatile experience, Topaz 2 has a substantial range of ports, with a replaceable lid to extend IO functionality with add-ons such as extra HDMI or USB ports, or a quad HDTV tuner. It also offers dual Ethernet supporting 2.5 GbE speeds and a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) for secure communications where encryption is required. Topaz 2 is driven by Intel Xe graphics, allowing it to control a single 8K display, or up to four 4K displays with crystal clear visuals. This feature rich mini supports a variety of usages including office productivity workstation, home entertainment, and digital signage to name a few. With numerous processor, memory, storage, OS, and mounting options, Topaz 2 can be customized to meet your exact needs.”

Source : SimplyNUC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals