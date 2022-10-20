Silent Hill 2 remake gameplay and release date

Konami and Bloober Team have this week announced that they are currently working on a new Silent Hill 2 remake, revitalising the horror game to the latest generation of consoles and PC. To whet your appetite ahead of the new games launch, a 3 minute gameplay trailer has been released providing a first look at the reimagining the horror classic first launched back in 2001.

Motoi Okamoto Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment and Mateusz Lenart Creative Director and Lead Designer at Bloober Team have taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Silent Hill 2 remake and what do you can expect.

“Twenty-one years have passed since the release of Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 2 and the big leap in technology allows us to be even closer – at least in some aspects – to how Team Silent would have desired their game to be back in 2001. Thanks to state-of-the-art motion capture sessions, we can deliver the best facial expressions in the series’ history and show a wide range of emotions even before a character speaks a single word.”

Silent Hill 2 remake

Played from a third person perspective the single player, horror survival game has yet to be given an official release date, but as more details are announced and confirmed by Konami and Bloober we will keep you up to speed as always.

“One of our primary goals is to preserve the atmosphere that made Silent Hill 2 so exceptional, while also modernizing many aspects of the game’s overall gameplay. We are working closely with the original creators, including Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, to ensure we’re keeping that unique Silent Hill feel intact. One of the new elements that you could spot in the reveal trailer is the adoption of an over-the-shoulder camera. With that change we want to immerse players even deeper into the game, make them feel like they are a part of this unreal world, and deliver them a more visceral experience across the board.

“Above all, together with long-time Silent Hill fans and new fans-to-be, we will raise the Silent Hill series to new heights.”

“Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… “My name…is Maria,” the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.”

