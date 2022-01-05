Shure Aonic 40 noise cancelling headphones

Shure has announced the launch of its new noise-canceling headphones, the Shure Aonic 40, and the headphones come with a range of features.

The Shure Aonic 40 wireless noise-canceling headphones are designed to be portable and they feature adjustable noise cancellation and more.

Crafted from premium materials and precision-engineered, the AONIC 40 was designed for long-wearing comfort and durability. Listeners can block out the world with adjustable noise cancellation or activate Environment Mode with the click of a button to hear the outside world without missing a beat. Also featuring up to 25 hours of battery life, premium call quality, and customizable EQ, the AONIC 40 offers a truly superior wireless listening experience, available in two colors (White/Tan and Black).

“The AONIC 40 takes our 96-year heritage of delivering unparalleled audio in stages and studios around the world and pairs that expertise with our best-in-class Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone technology. With a sleek, lightweight design and premium call quality, the AONIC 40 is the ideal headphone for anyone looking for the best combination of studio-quality audio performance, style, and comfort, no matter where the day takes them,” shared Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing. “We’re proud to be partnering with Jacob Collier on this launch to underscore the Shure tradition of providing everyone, from pioneering artists like Jacob to the everyday commuter, with the gear they need to find inspiration on the go.”

You can find out more details about the new Shure Aonic 40 wireless headphones over at Shure at the link below, they will come in a choice of colors including black and white / tan, pricing will start at $249.

Source Shure

