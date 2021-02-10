Shopify launches its Shop Pay payments on Facebook and Instagram

Shopify has announced that it is bringing its Shop Pay payment service to Facebook and Instagram, the payment system will work with Shopify merchants on the two platforms.

Shop Pay helped buyers complete more than 137 million orders in 2020, and by the end of the year, had facilitated nearly $20 billion in cumulative GMV since its launch in 2017. Shop Pay has also offset 75,000 tons of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of 85 million trees protected in the Peruvian rainforest. Through our continued work with Facebook, we’re excited to combine the best in commerce with the power of community, extending the benefits of Shop Pay to even more people buying and selling with Shops on Instagram and Facebook.

Brands you know and love like Allbirds, Kith, Beyond Yoga, Jonathan Adler, Loeffler Randall, Blueland, and more are already using Shop Pay to deliver a fast and secure checkout experience for their customers. Now, you can have the same seamless Shop Pay experience when you make a purchase directly on Facebook and Instagram.

You can find out more information about Shop Pay for Instagram and Facebook over at Shopify at the link below.

Source Shopify

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals