Sonic shoe brush cleans your sneakers to perfection

If your sneakers could do with a clean, you may be interested in a new sonic sneaker shoe brush called the SupBro Space. The next generation shoe brush is equipped with ultrasonic cleaning technology and are supplied with dual cleaning shoe brush heads and a high-frequency sonic vibration that can be used with three different cleaning modes. The compact design allows you to easily carry your sonic shoe brush, letting you quickly clean your sneakers before that important game, meeting or outing.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SupBro Space campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the SupBro Space sonic shoe brush project view the promotional video below.

“It can be exhausting trying to scrub shoes clean– a hand brush can’t get into those tough creases with ease. Plus, cleaning your sneakers can be a mess, tiring, and all-around frustrating. Finally, SupBro has developed a product that utilizes the very best fabric cleaning technology. Saving you valuable time while giving you that superior fresh-sneaker look. “

“Introducing SupBro Space Ultrasonic Cleaning Brush. The superior way to clean white shoes, luxury sneakers, your favorite Jordans, or any other kicks in your collection. With SupBro Space, cleaning your shoes has never been easier. Experience this powerful yet gentle brush that makes it easier to get your sneakers clean. “

“The soft, high-grade bristles perform a deep and gentle cleaning– removing stains out of every corner of your prized sneakers; making them as good as new. No matter which your sneakers are made out of Leather, Textiles, Synthetics or Foam, our sonic brush Space can clean it better than any other cleaning brush on the market. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the sonic shoe brush, jump over to the official SupBro Space crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals