Sharp Aquos Zero 2 launched outside of Japan

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 launched in Japan last September, the handset is the first smartphone to come with a 240 Hz display and now it is launching outside of Japan.

The device is being launched in Taiwan and it will retail for TWD 21,990 which is about $730 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.4 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 240 Hz refresh rate.

The Sharp Aquos Zero 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, plus it features a 3130 mAh battery.

The handset comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a dual camera setup with a 20 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

