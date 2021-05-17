Sharp Aquos R6 smartphone unveiled

Sharp has launched a new Android smartphone, the Sharp Aquos R6 and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch OLED display with a WUXGA+ resolution of 2,730 x 1,260 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, it also comes with 128GB of built in storage.

The device is designed to be both dust and waterproof and it come with a 5000 mAh battery and a range of cameras.

The cameras include a 12 megapixel Selfie camera and 20 megapixel Leica camera on the back of the handset with an additional ToF sensor. The handset also comes with an under the display fingerprint sensor, the device will be available with NTT DoCoMo in Japan and will come in a choice of black and white colors, it lands next month.

Source Sharp, GSM Arena

