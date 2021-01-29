Sharkoon Skiller SGK30 gaming keyboard introduced for €50

Sharkoon has introduced a new affordably priced gaming keyboard to its range in the form of the Skiller SGK30 mechanical keyboard, that can be equipped with switches capable of providing feedback or without it preferred. The Sharkoon SKILLER SGK30 is now available to purchase priced at €49.99.

The integrated RGB illuminations can be easily customised using the downloadable software. Once created, the modifications can be saved in up to 20 game profiles. Macro function, input commands can also be created and saved, while preset function keys provide you with access to various multimedia actions.



“When designing the SKILLER SGK30, Sharkoon gave attention to the choice of the components which would be used for the keyboard. The durable mechanical switches, which are available as either blue or red variants, and the textile braided cable should promise a long service life. With at least 50 million keystrokes, the keyboard also has an above-average durability. The USB connector is gold-plated for interference-free transmission. With a length of 430 millimeters and a width of 144 millimeters, the SKILLER SGK30 is also very compact and lies conveniently flat with a height of only 35 millimeters.”

On top of that the RGB customisation software software offers easy access to more than 15 pre-programmed lighting effects at the push of a button enabling you to set up atmospheric lighting effects straight out of the box. Yet still allowing further customisations according to your preferences whenever needed.

Source : TPU : Sharkoon

