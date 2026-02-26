Shanon : New Open Source AI Pentester Powered By Claude Code

Shannon, an open source AI-driven penetration testing framework powered by the Claude SDK, automates the identification and exploitation of application vulnerabilities with remarkable precision. Shannon’s goal is to break your web app before someone else does. It autonomously hunts for attack vectors in your code, then uses its built-in browser to execute real exploits, such as injection attacks, and auth bypass, to prove the vulnerability is actually exploitable.

As outlined by Better Stack below, Shannon’s workflow includes distinct phases like Pre-flight Validation and Exploit Execution, making sure thorough and efficient security assessments. Its ability to deliver detailed, actionable overviews with zero false positives makes it a compelling choice for developers and organizations aiming to enhance their security posture without the overhead of manual testing.

AI-Powered Penetration Testing

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Shannon is an open source, AI-driven penetration testing tool that automates vulnerability detection and exploitation, offering detailed and actionable security overviews with zero false positives.

It identifies critical security flaws such as SQL injection, XSS, SSRF and authentication issues through advanced AI and real-world exploitation simulations.

Built on the Anthropic Agent SDK, Shannon uses Docker Compose and Temporal Workflow Orchestration for efficient setup, scalability and reliable task execution.

Shannon offers both free and paid versions, with the paid version providing advanced features like CI/CD integration, compliance overviewing and API access for enterprise needs.

While cost-effective compared to human testers, its reliance on Claude API credits may pose challenges for smaller teams, though it remains a valuable tool for startups, developers and enterprises seeking efficient security solutions.

How Shannon Works

Shannon uses advanced AI to automate and enhance penetration testing processes, offering a streamlined approach to identifying vulnerabilities. It performs tasks such as browser interaction and code analysis to uncover critical security flaws, including:

SQL injection

Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Server-side request forgery (SSRF)

Authentication flaws

By simulating real-world exploitation scenarios, Shannon provides a comprehensive view of an application’s security posture. Its detailed overviews not only identify vulnerabilities but also explain how they can be exploited, allowing developers to address issues more effectively. This combination of automation and actionable insights ensures faster remediation and improved security outcomes.

Technical Requirements

Shannon is built on the Anthropic Agent SDK and requires a Claude API key to function. It incorporates several key technologies to ensure efficient operation:

Docker Compose: Simplifies the setup and deployment process, making it accessible even for teams with limited technical expertise.

Simplifies the setup and deployment process, making it accessible even for teams with limited technical expertise. Temporal Workflow Orchestration: Manages complex workflows, making sure tasks are executed reliably and efficiently.

These technologies enable Shannon to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, offering both scalability and reliability. However, users should consider the operational cost associated with Claude API credits, which may impact smaller teams or individual developers.

Shannon Reports SQLi, XSS, SSRF & Auth Flaws

Learn more about Claude Code by reading our previous articles, guides and features :

Shannon’s Testing Workflow

Shannon’s penetration testing process is divided into five distinct phases, each designed to ensure thorough and efficient testing:

Pre-flight Validation: Confirms that the application is ready for testing by verifying its configuration and accessibility.

Confirms that the application is ready for testing by verifying its configuration and accessibility. Pre-recon (Code Analysis): Analyzes the application’s source code to identify potential vulnerabilities at the code level.

Analyzes the application’s source code to identify potential vulnerabilities at the code level. Recon (App Interaction): Interacts with the application to uncover exploitable weaknesses through simulated user behavior.

Interacts with the application to uncover exploitable weaknesses through simulated user behavior. Vulnerability Detection: Identifies specific security flaws, categorizing them based on severity and potential impact.

Identifies specific security flaws, categorizing them based on severity and potential impact. Exploit Execution: Simulates real-world attacks to validate the presence and exploitability of identified vulnerabilities.

Shannon supports parallel processing, allowing multiple vulnerabilities to be tested simultaneously. This significantly reduces the time required for comprehensive testing, making it a time-efficient solution for teams with tight deadlines or resource constraints.

Performance and Cost Considerations

Shannon offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional penetration testing methods. A single test run costs approximately $60 in Claude API credits, which is significantly lower than the cost of hiring human penetration testers. However, this cost may still pose a challenge for smaller teams or indie developers with limited budgets. Initial test runs can take up to 2.5 hours, but subsequent runs benefit from caching and optimization, reducing execution time and improving efficiency. For organizations with frequent testing needs, this combination of affordability and speed makes Shannon a practical choice.

Free vs Paid Versions

Shannon is available in both free and paid versions, offering flexibility to cater to different user needs:

Free Version: Provides basic functionality and unlimited test runs, making it ideal for small-scale projects or individual developers.

Provides basic functionality and unlimited test runs, making it ideal for small-scale projects or individual developers. Paid Version: Unlocks advanced features, including: CSV scoring for detailed security metrics CI/CD pipeline integration for seamless automated testing API access to enable custom workflows Compliance overviewing aligned with standards such as OWASP, SOC 2 and PCI DSS

Unlocks advanced features, including:

The paid version is particularly valuable for enterprises and teams managing complex security requirements, as it provides tools to integrate security testing into broader development workflows and meet industry compliance standards.

Use Cases and Limitations

Shannon is particularly well-suited for startups, developers and small teams with limited budgets who require a robust, automated penetration testing solution. Its ability to deliver accurate results with minimal manual intervention makes it a cost-effective alternative to human testers. However, its reliance on Claude API credits may deter smaller teams with minimal resources. Additionally, expanding compatibility with other SDKs could further enhance its functionality and broaden its appeal to a wider range of users.

Detailed Overviewing Insights

One of Shannon’s standout features is its detailed overviewing, which provides developers with the insights needed to strengthen their application’s security posture. Each overview includes:

Comprehensive analysis of identified vulnerabilities

Details on critical issues and their potential impact

Actionable recommendations for remediation

These overviews are invaluable for teams aiming to address vulnerabilities effectively and reduce the risk of exploitation. By integrating Shannon into your security workflow, you can enhance your application’s defenses against cyber threats while streamlining the testing process.

Media Credit: Better Stack



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.