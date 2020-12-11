Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Shadow in the Cloud horror film premiers Jan 1st 2021

By

Shadow in the Cloud movie trailer

Shadow in the Cloud is a new horror movie which premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey and Nick Robinson. A female WWII pilot traveling with top secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress encounters an evil presence on board the flight.

Shadow in the Cloud

The Shadow in the Cloud film will premier on January 1st 2021

Shadow in the Cloud is a 2020 American action horror film directed by Roseanne Liang, from a screenplay by Liang and Max Landis.

Source : Vertical Entertainment

Filed Under: Entertainment News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.