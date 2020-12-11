Shadow in the Cloud horror film premiers Jan 1st 2021

Shadow in the Cloud is a new horror movie which premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, and stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey and Nick Robinson. A female WWII pilot traveling with top secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress encounters an evil presence on board the flight.

The Shadow in the Cloud film will premier on January 1st 2021

Shadow in the Cloud is a 2020 American action horror film directed by Roseanne Liang, from a screenplay by Liang and Max Landis.

Source : Vertical Entertainment

