ASUSTOR Severe Vulnerability Detected – update Surveillance Center now

ASUSTOR has released an emergency update for its Surveillance Center software after discovering a severe vulnerability that could allow attackers to gain elevated privileges and execute malicious code on the ADM platform. The company has released an urgent security update for its Surveillance Center software, which is a critical move to address a serious vulnerability that could potentially allow cyber attackers to gain unauthorized access and control.

This vulnerability is particularly alarming because it could enable attackers to gain elevated privileges within the ADM platform, which is the core of ASUSTOR’s network storage systems. If this security gap were to be exploited, it could lead to the introduction of harmful code, resulting in malware infections that could compromise the integrity and security of the system.

The risk posed by this vulnerability cannot be overstated. It could allow for unauthorized manipulation of surveillance systems, leading to significant security breaches. ASUSTOR’s proactive release of the emergency update is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to protecting its users’ data from such threats.

ASUSTOR Severe Vulnerability Detected

To further enhance the security of your system, ASUSTOR recommends that users take several additional steps. First and foremost, it is crucial to update your passwords. Passwords should be strong and unique, avoiding simple combinations that can be easily guessed. A good password typically includes a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols, making it much harder for attackers to crack. ASUSTOR strongly recommends taking the following actions to ensure your data is secure:

Change your password.

Use a strong password.

Change default HTTP and HTTPS ports. Default ports are 8000 and 8001 respectively.

Turn off Terminal/SSH and SFTP services and other services you do not use.

Make regular backups and ensure backups are up to date.

Turn on and update snapshots if available.

Enable the AbuseIPDB risk detection greylist.

Another important security measure is to change the default HTTP and HTTPS ports. These ports, which are often set to 8000 and 8001, should be changed to less common numbers. This simple change can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access attempts, as it makes it more difficult for attackers to target your system.

Users should also consider disabling services that are not regularly used, such as Terminal/SSH and SFTP. These services can act as potential entry points for attackers if they are left enabled without proper security monitoring. By disabling them, you can close off these vulnerabilities and make your system more secure.

Update Surveillance Center

Regular backups are a cornerstone of data protection. It is essential to perform backups consistently and verify that they are up to date. In the event that your system is compromised, having a recent backup is invaluable for restoring your data quickly and efficiently.

Adding another layer of protection, ASUSTOR suggests implementing snapshots. Snapshots can capture the state of your system at specific intervals, which can be incredibly helpful for a speedy recovery process if your system encounters any issues.

Lastly, enabling the AbuseIPDB risk detection greylist can provide an additional layer of defense. This service helps to identify and block potential threats by cross-referencing a database of known malicious IP addresses. By using this service, you can prevent many known threats from ever reaching your system.

The emergency update from ASUSTOR is a critical response to a significant security threat. By following the company’s guidance on password security, port adjustments, service management, backup practices, snapshot maintenance, and risk detection, users can significantly enhance the security of their ADM platform. It is imperative for users to take immediate action to ensure the continued safety and reliability of their surveillance systems.



