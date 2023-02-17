Set a Watch Forsaken Isles expansion on Kickstarter

The Set a Watch Forsaken Isles expansion expansion for the trilogy is now available to back on Kickstarter and has already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 3,000 backers with still seven days remaining on its campaign. The campaign has already unlocked 16 stretch goals opening the doors for brand-new characters and more. Check out the embedded video below to learn more about the project and what you can expect from the latest Kickstarter campaign from the game development team. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $32 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“If you’re unfamiliar the Set a Watch series, they are all cooperative games where you combat fiendish creatures at different locations while keeping your campfire burning. Every round you will visit a new location and pick an adventurer to rest and take camp actions. The adventurers on watch attempt to clear a line of creatures with their dice and abilities. The Set a Watch series has run two Kickstarter campaigns raising over $390K from over 10K backers!”

Set a Watch Forsaken Isles expansion

“Set a Watch: Forsaken Isles is a 60-90 minute, cooperative adventure puzzle game for 1-4 players. Forsaken Isles is a stand-alone expansion featuring the same critically-acclaimed gameplay with a new Doom mechanic and a new “short game” mode. The expansion is fully compatible with the original game; creatures, locations and characters can all be mixed and matched together with any game in the Set a Watch series.”

“Set a Watch: Doomed Run is the culmination of the entire Set a Watch series into a replayable campaign and big box storage solution. Showcasing content from the entire Set a Watch series (along with plenty of new content), you will play through 7 realms attempting to stop the mysterious cult behind resurrecting the Unhallowed. As you play through each realm, you will take on side quests to unlock new adventurers and their mythic items, while other adventurers will permanently perish until you attempt a new doomed run.”

If the Set a Watch crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the Set a Watch Forsaken Isles expansion project review the promotional video below.

