IQ Fortiq BLS42 high-performance servo motors by IQ Motion Control

Soon a range of compact, high-performance servo motors specifically designed for industrial and robotic applications will be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. The Fortiq BLS42 servomotor is created by the team at IQ Motion Control are around 55% more compact and 65% less expensive than traditional servos with similar torque and speed ratings. IQ Fortiq BLS42 modules are full servo motors built to maximize torque and speed output while minimizing motor vibration and footprint.

“Our calibration algorithms make these motors extremely smooth and precise. Our encoder linearization algorithm, in particular, reduces typical magnetic errors by an order of magnitude. The Fortiq BLS42 modules have ±2 encoder tick accuracy. In addition, Fortiq BLS42 modules are able to maximize torque and decrease cogging torque ripple by 90% due to their straight stack, straight magnet motors and anticogging algorithm.”

“Our unique hardware design and advanced calibration techniques have allowed us to create the most compact and power-dense industrial servo motors on the market. These modules can be used in a wide variety of applications—from 3D printers to conveyor belts to robotic joints—and are ideally suited to replace both stepper motors and traditional servo motors.

They are intended for industrial machinery companies, research institutions, and individual makers alike. A Fortiq BLS42 motor offers the performance benefits of a high-end industrial servo at a price that is comparable to what you’d pay for a quality stepper motor and a controller. And it does so while occupying significantly less space”

Source : Crowd Supply

